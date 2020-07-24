An Abta spokesperson said: "The news that STA Travel Limited, which was a long-standing Abta member, has ceased trading will send a shockwave through the industry, bringing to life the very real pressures that travel is under at the moment.



"STA Travel will be a name that is familiar to most people who will have used them to travel or been aware of their name on the high street, and this distressing news will sadly affect the livelihoods of hundreds of employees.



"People will have used STA Travel to book package holidays as well as individual air tickets.

"The majority of holidays sold were flight inclusive packages, which are protected by Atol and scheduled airline tickets only which should proceed as normal. Non-flight based packages will be protected by Abta.



"If customers booked a package holiday through STA Travel, and the holiday is provided by another tour operator, they will need to contact the tour operator who should be able to confirm that their booking will go ahead as normal.



"Further information for customers affected can be found at abta.com/statravel."