STA Travel has ceased trading after more than 40 years.
Confirmation comes after the youth travel specialist’s Swiss parent firm filed for insolvency earlier this week.
STA had 52 branches across the UK.
It held an Atol licence for nearly 40,000 passengers for the 12 months to end of September 2020.
The company was founded in Australia in 1979.
An Abta spokesperson said: "The news that STA Travel Limited, which was a long-standing Abta member, has ceased trading will send a shockwave through the industry, bringing to life the very real pressures that travel is under at the moment.
"STA Travel will be a name that is familiar to most people who will have used them to travel or been aware of their name on the high street, and this distressing news will sadly affect the livelihoods of hundreds of employees.
"People will have used STA Travel to book package holidays as well as individual air tickets.
"The majority of holidays sold were flight inclusive packages, which are protected by Atol and scheduled airline tickets only which should proceed as normal. Non-flight based packages will be protected by Abta.
"If customers booked a package holiday through STA Travel, and the holiday is provided by another tour operator, they will need to contact the tour operator who should be able to confirm that their booking will go ahead as normal.
"Further information for customers affected can be found at abta.com/statravel."
Earlier this week, Zurich-based STA Travel Holding AG – part of Diethelm Keller Group – said an external administrator would take over the running of the company in the next few days.
STA Travel Holding said “local day-to-day” STA Travel operations “may continue”, despite the insolvency proceedings.
In a statement, STA Travel UK added said each division’s country manager and leadership team would review the firm’s position.
STA Travel Holding blamed the Covid-19 crisis for bringing “the travel industry to a standstill”.