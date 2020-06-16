The "in-principle" agreement is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, it was confirmed in a joint statement issued on Thursday (25 June).



Global’s more than 200 members will remain part of a separate membership proposition within TTNG, alongside the Travel Trust Association, Worldchoice and Independent Travel Experts.



TTNG chief executive Gary Lewis said: "We are delighted to be welcoming the Global members into our group. Our longstanding partnership with dnata and Gold Medal is one of the key reasons why we have put together this proposition.



"One of our core strategies as a group is to have scale in the market and be relevant, to ensure we can inspire, grow and protect our individual travel members."