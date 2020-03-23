TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
1.3 million Brits home from abroad since outbreak

08 Apr 2020by Franki Berry

About 1.3 million people are estimated to have come back to the UK since the novel coronavirus first emerged.

Covid-19 has spread around the world
Covid-19 has spread around the world

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has confirmed an estimated 1.3 million British people have returned home through commercial routes since the virus was first detected in Wuhan last November.

 

Since then, Covid-19 has spread across the world and caused a global pandemic.

 

Out of the 1.3 million, 200,000 people have come from Spain, 13,000 from Egypt and 8,000 from Indonesia.

 

In the last week alone, 1,600 people have returned from Pakistan, 1,000 have come from New Zealand and 500 from Poland.

 

Nearly 4,000 more travellers are expected to return from India and South Africa in the coming week.

 

