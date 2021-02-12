More than two million airline passengers have yet to receive refunds for flights they were unable to take due to Covid-19 restrictions, according to research from consumer body Which?

Which? said that 2.3 million people in the UK who could not travel due to lockdown or other restrictions are not being refunded by airlines because their flights still operated – even during periods when it was illegal for most people to travel.





The EU 261 regulations, which requires airlines to refund passengers for cancelled flights on an EU-based airline or flying from a country in the EU, does not apply if the flight still goes ahead, regardless of any restrictions or travel bans in place.



Which? said that just under half of those consumers (49%) yet to get their money back from missed flights said they could not travel due to national or regional lockdowns instructing them to stay at home, while 27% said they could not fly because of the restrictions being enforced at their destination, which would prevent them from entering the country.