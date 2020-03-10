The agency chain, which acquired all of Thomas Cook’s former retail estate last year, initially asked its employees to voluntarily reduce their working hours.

It then decreased working hours to four days a week, and has gone even further since then – changing 880 employees onto zero-hour contracts.

“We are doing everything in our power to try to retain our skilled and experienced people and protect the business and jobs for the future when the current emergency passes,” said a spokesperson from Hays.

“In these unprecedented times, we know that the vast majority do understand the incredibly difficult situation we, and the rest of the travel industry, are in.”