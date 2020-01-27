The hunt for the 2020 intake of Tomorrow’s Travel Leaders is now on. The scheme – for those aged under 30 – provides an invaluable platform for the next generation of travel professionals to forge their futures.



We welcome applications and nominations from across the travel industry, including travel agencies, tour operators, travel tech, cruise lines, airlines, tourist boards, PR companies and other suppliers to the trade.



All entries for this eighth iteration of the scheme will be judged by our partners Tui, WTM London and ITT, plus members of the TTG team, with the class of 2020 being invited to a series of networking events and dinners throughout the year.