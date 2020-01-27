Nominations are now open for the 2020 TTG 30 Under 30 scheme.
The hunt for the 2020 intake of Tomorrow’s Travel Leaders is now on. The scheme – for those aged under 30 – provides an invaluable platform for the next generation of travel professionals to forge their futures.
We welcome applications and nominations from across the travel industry, including travel agencies, tour operators, travel tech, cruise lines, airlines, tourist boards, PR companies and other suppliers to the trade.
All entries for this eighth iteration of the scheme will be judged by our partners Tui, WTM London and ITT, plus members of the TTG team, with the class of 2020 being invited to a series of networking events and dinners throughout the year.
TTG Media CEO Daniel Pearce said: “The Tomorrow’s Travel Leaders programme is a celebration of the best young talent in travel, and we are delighted to see it return for an eighth consecutive year, with the support of our fantastic sponsors.
“We’re looking for ambitious, energetic individuals who will maximise their time in this sought-after programme. We can’t wait to meet a new wave of future leaders of the industry.”
To enter, nominate yourself or a colleague by 4 March, 2020. Entrants must be aged under 30 on 31 December 2020.
Richard Sofer, commercial and business development director, Tui
Travel continues to be a priority for many of our customers, so it’s important we continue to develop innovative experiences. As UK market leader, we’re passionate about taking our industry forward and hope this year’s applicants will be no exception. We hope to see candidates who feel they would benefit from this unique opportunity to get closer to industry experts who can help them develop their talent to its full potential. Tui is excited to be supporting the scheme.
Simon Press, senior director, WTM London
At WTM, we view the TTG 30 Under 30 scheme as one of the most significant initiatives in travel and tourism, and we’re delighted to be supporting it for another year. As an industry, it is key for us to take note of the next generation’s shining stars. The more we listen, the more innovative the industry will be and the new possibilities will be endless. WTM London will continue to work with the travel leaders of the future, and the TTG 30 Under 30 programme truly gives talent the chance to thrive even further.
Senior product manager, strategic products, Tui
I joined the TTG 30 Under 30 when I was an e-commerce manager at Thomas Cook, having progressed through the graduate scheme. After Cook collapsed, I reached out to my 30 Under 30 network to try to understand the culture and roles available at different organisations. Fortunately, I found a position at Tui and started in October 2019.
How has being in the scheme helped you?
I wanted to get to know other like-minded people in the travel industry. I’d held numerous roles within Thomas Cook but had only seen the industry through one lens. It is so much wider than I had realised and I’ve forged relationships with people from touring to tour operating and everything in between. When Thomas Cook collapsed, the genuine offers of support from my 30 Under 30 network were overwhelming. I knew that I had found an industry I wanted to stay in.
Why apply?
You’ll have the chance to network not only with 29 peers on the scheme, but also to meet some of travel’s most inspirational leaders. Plus the events the TTG team puts on are invaluable.
Marketing and social media manager, Personal Travel Agents at Co-operative Travel
Since being on the TTG 30 Under 30 scheme my exposure internally and externally has grown, which in turn helped me to win a social media award. Plans have now been put in place for me to lead a team, which will sit me among the senior managers in the business – a goal I wanted to achieve at the beginning of the year.
How has being in the scheme helped you?
From every event and speaker, and from being with the other members of the scheme, I’ve taken away something valuable I use in my current role. The speakers give you the advice you need to help you build the foundations of being a future leader, and the opportunity to spend time with them and get recognition is invaluable.
Why apply?
My LinkedIn has grown so rapidly since being on the scheme that my posts have often been daily trending topics. That’s a great feeling for anyone, especially when you know it’s from a network of valued peers.
Business development manager, UK & Ireland, Oceania Cruises
I joined the TTG 30 Under 30 scheme when I was a business development manager for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and in September 2019 became business development manager, UK and Ireland for Oceania Cruises.
How has being in the scheme helped you?
Being part of the programme has been a fantastic experience – one of the best in my career thus far. Having the opportunity to meet, network and build relationships with my peers on the scheme outside of cruise has allowed me to develop my knowledge further on the wider travel industry. As well as learning from them, the opportunities to meet and listen to the stories and advice of our keynote speakers has been invaluable, and has continued to help me evolve professionally.
Why apply?
Why not?