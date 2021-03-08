A-Rosa Aqua will visit the Rhine in Flames celebrations next September

A-Rosa Aqua will visit the Rhine in Flames celebrations next September

River cruise specialist A-Rosa has launched new products for 2022 on the Rhine, Danube and Douro.

Among the line’s newly launched offerings is an itinerary in September onboard A-Rosa Aqua featuring the Rhine in Flames celebrations along the riverbank of the German town of St Goar, leading in from £1,361pp.

Meanwhile on the Danube, A-Rosa has added a new itinerary that starts and finishes in Vienna, created for UK guests who want a pre- or post-cruise stay in the Austrian capital. Priced from £1,528pp.

Also coming next year, A-Rosa will launch is E-Motion vessel (pictured below) with five different itineraries on the Northern Rhine throughout the season, including Christmas markets and New Year options.

The ship will feature hybrid “E-motion” technology, which allows the ship to switch to battery power when needed and can be charged overnight by shore power connection.

The vessel will cater to families and the multi-generational groups.