A-Rosa will restart its river cruises on Portugal’s Douro on 16 June.

The line’s seven-night Douro Experience itinerary will sail from Porto through the Alto Douro valley to the Spanish border and back.

A-Rosa’s cruises on the Danube will commence on 19 June with a seven-night Danube Classic itinerary, while voyages on the Rhine are set to return on 27 June.

Two different Rhine options are available – one sailing the southern Rhine from Cologne to Basel and back and another combining the Rhine and the Moselle.

River cruises in France are set to resume in July and specific restart dates will be “announced shortly”, said A-Rosa, which added plans to “gradually return” more vessels into service were underway.

A-Rosa guests who have fully vaccinated, and those who have recently recovered from Covid-19, will not be required to undertake any testing.

However, all other guests will be required to show proof of a negative PCR test or a rapid antigen test on arrival to their ship.

In addition, these guests will be tested, free of charge, using a rapid antigen test before boarding and regularly during their trip.

A-Rosa said successfully operating cruises for five months during 2020 had proven it was possible “to sail safely whilst also ensuring guests have a great time”.

Guests will be able to enjoy A-Rosa’s buffets, spa, gym, swimming pools and shore excursions.