The 280-passenger vessel is currently under construction at the Concordia Damen shipyard in Rotterdam.

Sena, which is Arabic for "beauty", will depart on its inaugural seven-night voyage from Cologne along the Northern Rhine on 21 May 2022, calling at Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Dordrecht and Antwerp.

It will be the largest ship in A-Rosa’s fleet, with a length of 135m and a width of 17.7m, featuring a hybrid propulsion system which combines a diesel and electric engine.

A-Rosa managing director, Lucia Rowe, said Sena will "lead the way" in sustainable river cruising.

"The new renders will give agents a taste of her unmistakable look and feel and we really can’t wait to showcase her next year when she starts sailing," Rowe added.

A seven-night Amsterdam canal cruise from 11 June to 17 September 2022 starts at £2499pp.