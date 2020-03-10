The French Ministry of Solidarity and Health has issued a decree prohibiting cruise ships with more than 100 passengers on board from calling at French ports until 15 April.

Meanwhile, the Austrian Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection has stipulated that all gatherings of more than 100 people in an enclosed space are prohibited. A-Rosa said following this decree and due to tighter entry regulations, which do not allow guests to travel to the departure point of the ships – Engelhartszell in Austria – all its cruises on the Danube would also be cancelled up to and including 3 April 2020.

The suspension will have been fully implemented by Monday 16 March.



A spokesperson for the line said: “We are currently liaising with all our tour operator and travel agency partners to provide them with all the latest information for their customers.”

A-Rosa is offering free re-booking to a later date in either the 2020 or 2021 season and guests will receive an additional onboard credit of $50pp. They will also receive a special discount of 30% off a future A-Rosa cruise.

“We understand that our guests will be disappointed by the cancellation of their cruise but very much look forward to welcoming them back in the future,” the spokesperson added.