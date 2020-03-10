AAC legal advisor Alan Bowen said while some airlines were being accommodating in the circumstances, others were trying to encourage customers to take vouchers to use instead for future bookings – which could be priced significantly higher than the original price paid.



“We appreciate every travel business is finding life hard with the Foreign Office advice against all but essential travel," said Bowen.



"Some airlines, such as Virgin Atlantic and the Middle Eastern carriers, have been very accommodating and where the customer has sought a refund, has not hesitated to arrange it."