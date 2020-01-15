The Bushfire Relief Giveback Experiences will be in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia and are designed to support tourism communities impacted by devastating wildfires.

They have been developed with the Empty Esky campaign, which encourages people to visit markets, stores and cafes in affected areas with cooler ’esky’ bags to buy local products.

AAT guests will also have the opportunity to meet locals and hear their stories of the crisis and recovery.



"Having worked with Australian tourism operators for over 100 years, AAT Kings live and breathe these communities, and they need us now more than ever," said Matthew Cameron-Smith, managing director for AAT Kings.

He said AAT Kings is "taking advantage of our experience and network, to facilitate bringing as many visitors as we can back to the most affected townships".



Erin Boutros, co-founder of Empty Esky, added: “Since the Empty Esky campaign launched, we have witnessed first-hand how powerful the Australian spirit is.

"The Empty Esky trips will lead the way in effectively supporting bushfire affected towns as they recover.”



The first Bushfire Relief Giveback Experience is a day trip departing from Sydney to Shoalhaven on 24 January.



Businesses in Shoalhaven’s Kangaroo Valley have predicted a 50% loss in earnings during the fires.