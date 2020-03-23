In an update issued on Monday (6 April), managing director Julian Abbotts paid tribute to his staff, whom he said had been "working round the clock" to bring stranded clients home and work through bookings affected by Covid-19.



"We are extremely appreciative for your continued support and compassion as we deal with the many issues facing the travel industry right now," said Abbott. "With the recent government support package for furloughed workers, we have, like many companies, had to re-evaluate how to support our infrastructure and workforce.



"From Monday 6 April, a few members of staff will be furloughed. However, we will continue to keep a team in place who will be working from home. They will be hand to deal with queries relating to bookings, payments, refunds and new bookings for later this year and 2021."