Amerigo Perasso was initially appointed to Heritage Group in order to advise and support the acquisition of A&K.

However, in August Perasso became A&K’s chief executive to manage the transition and integration period.

Now that is complete, he has stepped down to work on other projects from January 2020.

Perasso had previously worked at Silversea Cruises for more than a decade, with three years its chief executive.

A spokesperson from the Abercrombie & Kent Group said: "Amerigo has stepped down from the role of chief executive at A&K to focus on other projects commencing in January 2020."

Earlier this month, the A&K Group bought Cox & Kings’ UK travel business out of administration.