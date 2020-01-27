Abercrombie & Kent has recruited a new agency sales manager for its northern region.
Richard Hey joins the luxury specialist after spells with If Only and The Lux Collective.
Together with southern counterpart Mark Harris, Hey will work closely with Cox & Kings trade sales managers Sarah Turner and Laura Dawson to drive the business’s agent engagement programmes.
A&K acquired C&K in December after C&K sought to break away from its Indian parent owing to its recent financial difficulties.
A&K said the addition of Hey underlined its ongoing commitment to the trade.
Managing director Kerry Golds said: "The trade is a crucial pillar of our business and has only gone from strength to strength over recent years.
"Richard’s expertise will be vital in an exciting time for A&K and C&K respectively. With both agency sales teams now focused on providing specialist knowledge, we have a solid platform on which to further pioneer the world of luxury travel with our trade partners."
Hey added: "A&K has been groundbreaking the world of luxury since its inception. I’m excited to be joining a market leader in luxury travel at an impressive time in its history."