Richard Hey joins the luxury specialist after spells with If Only and The Lux Collective.



Together with southern counterpart Mark Harris, Hey will work closely with Cox & Kings trade sales managers Sarah Turner and Laura Dawson to drive the business’s agent engagement programmes.



A&K acquired C&K in December after C&K sought to break away from its Indian parent owing to its recent financial difficulties.



A&K said the addition of Hey underlined its ongoing commitment to the trade.