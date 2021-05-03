Abta has accused the government of "moving the goalposts" with respect to the resumption of international travel following a string of contradictory statements from ministers over the past 48 hours.

Health secretary Matt Hancock and prime minister Boris Johnson have both waded into the row to urge people not to travel to amber and red list destinations, despite it being perfectly legal for them to do so – and safe to do so, according to the findings of the report of the government’s own Global Travel Taskforce.



The taskforce last month set out its plan to restart international travel "safely and robustly" through a new traffic light system, which the government formally announced on Friday 7 May. It came into effect on Monday (17 May).



However, less than 48 hours later, the industry has been thrown into disarray after both Hancock and Johnson said people shouldn’t be travelling to amber list destinations without good reason, despite the traffic light system having been specifically designed to allow travellers to make their own decision on whether to travel, and whether they could afford to self-isolate and pay for tests upon their return.