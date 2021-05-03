Abta has launched a new campaign - #ReadySteadyTravel - designed to make holidaymakers feel “informed, reassured, confident and excited” to book overseas travel.

The association’s new initiative will include online and social media content, as well as rerunning its Book with Confidence advertising at a “later stage” of the campaign to ensure the “greatest impact”.

The campaign will also “emphasise the benefit” of booking travel through an Abta member travel company.

Graeme Buck, Abta’s director of communications, said: “There is a really important role for Abta to play in helping people feel confident to travel abroad this year, as well as continuing to put forward the industry’s case on the recovery.

“This week is a shining example of the confusion around the return to international travel.

“Given how changeable things are at the moment, the campaign will be agile – making sure it responds to the latest developments.

“Our big focus right now is helping people feel informed about what they need to do, both from a government requirement point of view and checking FCDO advice, but also making sure they have everything else in place, from an up-to-date passport to understanding social distancing measures when travelling.”