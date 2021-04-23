Abta has appointed a new director of membership and financial protection.

Rachel Jordan is promoted into the role from her previous position as solely director of financial protection.

She takes on overall responsibility for membership onboarding and management, in additional to her existing financial protection role, starting tomorrow (1 May).

Jordan’s enhanced brief comes as John de Vial, Abta’s current director of financial protection and financial services, moves to focus on “major initiatives supporting the delivery of Abta’s strategic plan”.