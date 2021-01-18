Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer has called for the government to give the travel industry the option of using vaccine certificates to help save the summer holiday season.

Earlier this week, the government said it had no plans to introduce vaccine certificates enabling Brits to travel abroad this summer because they were “discriminatory”.

But Tanzer said the option of having a vaccine certificate was “important because this evidence, alongside testing, is likely to be part of the way to reopen travel”.



“We would like to see the government work with the industry on how can we have a voluntary certificate that will be able to demonstrate that you’ve been vaccinated, meaning you don’t have to test or quarantine,” argued Tanzer.