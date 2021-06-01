Rowland praised Huw Merriman for speaking in defence of travel

Abta chair Alistair Rowland has issued a rallying cry for the industry ahead of Wednesday’s day of action.

Closing Abta’s Travel Matters event, Rowland urged all parts of the industry to get involved.

“We are calling on the UK government to allow travel to return and bring forward a package of help," said Rowland. "Businesses are at breaking point."

Rowland said Wednesday’s day of action “was a chance to talk to MPs”, but added the industry still lacked a single point of contact.

“We are still looking for evidence of someone in government to champion the sector, a single point of connection for the outbound sector," he said.