The in-person event will be in London and will include a full day of business sessions, refreshment breaks, lunch and a post-event reception.



The online package will include access to the main stage sessions live. It will also include a digital library of additional content and online networking.

The programme and registration details will be confirmed at a later date.

Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer said: “We’re really pleased to be able to offer people the choice as to whether they attend the Travel Convention in person or online this year.

“The opportunity to network and speak to people face to face has been sorely missed and, as usual, will be at the heart of the convention, along with keynote sessions from leaders in the industry.”



The 2022 Travel Convention will take place in Marrakech as previously announced.