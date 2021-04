Abta has extended its refund credit note (RCN) regime, giving members the option of issuing new Abta-protected refund credit notes over the coming months.

Members are now able to issue RCNs up until 31 May 2021 but the latest expiry date remains at 31 January 2022.

Abta said it "recognised the continuing impact of Covid-19 on the travel sector".

Full details and criteria can be seen in Abta’s updated guidance note in its Member Zone.