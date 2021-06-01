The government must expedite its plans to ease the UK’s quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from amber list destinations, Abta has said.

The association welcomed the announcement by transport secretary Grant Shapps late on Thursday (24 June), but said it was vital the change was made as soon as possible to give the industry a meaningful opportunity to start trading its way of out crisis.



“We’re glad to hear the government intends to remove quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers travelling to amber countries, and this needs to be introduced as quickly as possible," said chief executive Mark Tanzer.



"Other countries are already doing this and we are now entering the peak summer season – crucial weeks which represent two-thirds of travel companies’ income – with thousands of businesses and livelihoods dependent on getting more people travelling safely as soon as possible."