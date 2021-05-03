Abta has said there is "widespread agreement" government must "rethink its approach" to how it supports the UK’s travel industry, and more specifically, its retail travel agents.

That was the view of the association’s director of public affairs, Luke Petherbridge, after MPs this week rejected calls from the sector for greater support while international travel remains subdued.



More than 100,000 backed a petition an Abta petition for sector-specific support for agents, prompting a Commons debate on the issue on Monday evening (24 May).



The scope and tone of the debate was set by Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, who highlighted how agents had been placed in a "precarious position" owing to the commission structure of travel sales.



He also told members about how agents had been forced to pay refunds from their own pockets while they waited for cash from suppliers to filter back down to frontline sellers, and how agents had been unable to fully utilise the furlough scheme given their statutory requirements to rebook and refund clients.



However, wealth and social care minister Jo Churchill dismissed travel’s pleas, citing support from the Treasury and the fact there would continue to be ongoing support for businesses affected by the pandemic into the summer.