Irrespective of government action, Petherbridge confirmed RCN validity – as set out by its own guidance on the arrangements – was now starting to extend beyond the current 31 July cut off as more travel businesses renew their bonding arrangements, although Petherbridge warned companies they must not offer customers RCNs with validity beyond their own protection arrangements.



"As we move through the March bonding renewals, which were delayed to end of this month, the next validity period for the majority of businesses would become March 31 2021," said Petherbridge. "As such, that is the regulatory window Abta is seeking," he said.



"We’re having regular contact and discussions with the CAA, and have shared with them our views on how the RCN meets their own existing rules under the Air Travel Trust Fund (Atol scheme). We would hope the government would announce the changes to PTRs when parliament returns next week, and these could then be in place within weeks.



"However, RCNs are already being issued, and Abta’s view is that consumer protection is carried forward under exiting rules. The regulatory change is vital, though, to properly address chargebacks and Section 75 [claim] rules for credit cards."



Petherbridge added: "Ministers do appear to be listening, and many MPs have now also shown their support through the Save Future Travel campaign. We have explained to government the alternative is mass insolvencies, potentially hundreds of thousands of job losses, and a bill for the government of up to £4.5 billion.

"Several other European countries are acting, so there is clearly no reason why the UK cannot follow suit."

’What’s the problem?’

Travel Trade Consultancy director Matt Purser told TTG’s Business Support Live on Friday (17 April) the challenge may yet be convincing ministers that there is a problem at all. "My understanding is ministers are not quite getting it," said Purser.

"I think part of that may be, weirdly, because there have been no failures. They’re thinking, ’what’s the problem?’. The longer this goes on, the bigger the problem becomes, so there needs to be some clarity [around refunds]."



Tanzer’s comments, meanwhile, came as Abta revealed 24,000 letters had now been sent to MPs off the back of its Save Future Travel campaign, which has also gained the support of another 55 travel firms.



A Beis spokesperson said: “We will continue to engage with the travel sector and consumer advocacy bodies to assess the impact of cancellations made in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.”



They added the rules around package travel and other bookings remained in force "unchanged", and that firms were encouraged to support holidaymakers "as best possible".