Abta’s LifeLine charity has been awarded £20,000 from MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis’s £1 million Coronavirus Charity Help Fund.
Director Trudie Clements confirmed the award to TTG on Tuesday (7 April) after getting the go ahead late latest week.
Clements said the money would be used to support those in the travel sector experiencing financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
It will fund food vouchers for those in immediate need; help travel professionals access financial management advice on debt, budgeting and benefits through LifeLine partner Citizens Advice Manchester; and help them access mental health support through another LifeLine partner, The Centre for Crisis Psychology.
After discussing the grant with trustees, Clements said LifeLine would prioritise those working, or who have worked, for Abta members that:
Clements confirmed the conditions didn’t preclude other from applying for support, but stressed priority would be given to those falling into the categories set out by the charity’s trustees.
Applications for mental health support will not be means tested, although applicants will still have to fill out a form – foregoing any information on finances.
"I am hoping that with these funds, we will be able to make a difference to those really struggling," said Clements.
Anyone considering making an application should visit LifeLine’s Coronavirus Support page and fill out the online application form.
You can find out more about what Abta LifeLine is doing to support travel professionals during the coronavirus crisis via TTG’s Coronavirus Business Support Service.