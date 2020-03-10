Trudie Clements, LifeLine’s director, said she has already received a handful of applications for support from agents who feel they must work fewer hours amid the outbreak.

The charity can offer a range of financial help, such as food vouchers or mortgage support.

Clements stressed that although LifeLine garnered media attention during the Thomas Cook collapse last September, it was set up to help agents who need it for any reason.

"We have just come out of the Thomas Cook collapse, which was unprecedented, and now we have this, which was unforeseen," said Clements. "It has been a difficult six months.

"We do not know at this moment in time how this will affect individuals - and homeworkers may be more affected by what is happening if bookings are down - but the main thing is our support covers whoever is struggling financially in the current crisis.”

She said there is updated information on the coronavirus outbreak on Abta’s website.