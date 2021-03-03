Abta has responded to the chancellor’s Budget statement today, welcoming the extension of general business support measures, but calling for travel companies without retail premises to also be eligible for financial support.

Mark Tanzer, chief executive of Abta, said: “We’re pleased to see the government has responded to many of our calls to extend furlough, business rates relief and VAT reductions. This will help to support jobs and businesses over the coming months.

"However, the chancellor must move beyond the government’s blind spot concerning the impacts of international travel restrictions, and make support available to all travel companies whose business has been effectively closed by public health policy.

“The chancellor said there are extra grants for struggling businesses, yet many travel companies remain excluded from this critical support, despite not being able to generate income over the last 12 months.

“By focusing the grants on retail outlets, businesses including tour operators, online travel companies and home-based workers remain shut out of this much needed support.”