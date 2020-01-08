TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
Abta members directed to support team following Excite Holidays collapse

12 Jan 2020by Jennifer Morris

Abta members affected by the collapse of Excite Holidays can get in touch with the association’s member support team for advice, it has been confirmed. 

Confusion remains around what steps agents can take following the collapse of the wholesaler into voluntary administration on Friday (January 10), with Abta confirming it was not a member.

 

The Excite Holidays consumer website remains live, with no obvious messaging about the collapse.

 

An Abta spokesperson said on Saturday: “We are aware that some of our members have been affected by the collapse of Australian wholesale provider Excite Holidays.

 

“We welcome those affected to contact our member support team for advice on legal obligations.”

 

KPMG in Australia has been appointed voluntary administrators for Excite Holidays.

A statement posted on Excite’s travel agent website reads: "On 10 January 2020 KPMG’s Morgan Kelly, Phil Quinlan and Amanda Coneyworth were appointed voluntary administrators of the Australian entities of Excite Holidays."

The message says any queries should be directed to au-fmexcite@kpmg.com.au

TTG phoned the UK and Ireland contact numbers for Excite this morning (10 January) but reached an automatic message referring clients to KPMG in Australia.

It said: "Unfortunately we are no longer taking calls. Further information will be made available to affected parties as soon as possible."

TTG has contacted KPMG for comment.
agentsBed banksCity and financeCompany failures
