SPS is Abta’s direct debit system for consolidating online payments between agents and operators, and is being replaced by a new system created in partnership with technology company Travel Ledger.

Roberto Da Re, founder of the Travel Ledger Alliance, told TTG that the transition process was designed to be “as easy as possible” for Abta members.

The new system is already live and handling payments for some Abta members with around 2,000 offices across 400 organisations due to be migrated over in the next few weeks before the old system is turned off. The SPS platform for Abta members is designed to handle non-air payments.

“It’s very simple to move across – all you have to do is click and register,” stressed Da Re. “That’s the message we want to get across. It’s not going to be complicated.”