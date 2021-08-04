Abta members using its current single payment system (SPS) will be moved over to a new blockchain-based system by 10 September.
SPS is Abta’s direct debit system for consolidating online payments between agents and operators, and is being replaced by a new system created in partnership with technology company Travel Ledger.
Roberto Da Re, founder of the Travel Ledger Alliance, told TTG that the transition process was designed to be “as easy as possible” for Abta members.
The new system is already live and handling payments for some Abta members with around 2,000 offices across 400 organisations due to be migrated over in the next few weeks before the old system is turned off. The SPS platform for Abta members is designed to handle non-air payments.
“It’s very simple to move across – all you have to do is click and register,” stressed Da Re. “That’s the message we want to get across. It’s not going to be complicated.”
Da Re said that one of the initial advantages for those using the new system would be making it easier to deal with refunds, which has become a major issue for the industry since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.
“The refund process is much more automated and tightly monitored,” he added. “That’s where agents will see the benefits. It’s very automated and gives everybody visibility. The benefit is that they will be able to see exactly what happens.
“It will bring a level of comfort with refunds being much more common. It could just be people cancelling and rebooking.”
Travel Ledger is holding a series of weekly live webinars to allow Abta members to ask questions about the move to the new system. While videos will also be uploaded to its YouTube channels to explain the process.
After migrating current SPS users to the new system, Travel Ledger will work with Abta to encourage other members to start using the platform before eventually opening up to non-Abta members.
While functionality will initially remain similar to the old SPS system, Travel Ledger plans to introduce additional forms of payment beyond direct debits, which will help cut the payment process from two weeks to one week.
Travel companies will also be able to use API links to improve access to payment information, as well as utilising new file formats providing richer data on commission and VAT.
“If you take an API you interact directly with the platform – that makes it faster and eliminates mistakes because you’re removing manual processes,” added Da Re.
“You will increase transparency, visibility and control over all transactions, and there will additional flexibility going forward.”