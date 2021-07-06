UK-based biotechnology firm Halo becomes just one of five testing companies to achieve partner status with Abta and is the first to offer a “‘spit not swab” PCR test.





The firm already works with travel brands such as British Airways, Sofitel, Cathay Pacific and Hilton Hotels and Resorts.



Abta said the partnership with Halo would give members “clearer access to trusted Covid-19 tests and information on the need for different testing procedures ahead of foreign travel”.



Jonathan Biles, Halo’s founder and chief executive, said: “There is no greater stamp of approval or trust in the UK travel industry than that of Abta and we are extremely proud to have their name next to ours.”



“As we move to reopen our borders and encourage foreign travel, there needs to be greater collaboration between travel agents and testing providers to ensure that customers are clear on their testing requirements.



"At Halo, we are dedicated to playing our role in helping the UK travel industry take off once again.”