The association has written to transport secretary Grant Shapps ahead of next week’s strategic review of the traffic light system in a bid to secure more support with international travel largely curtailed by Covid-19 restrictions.

Abta has repeated its calls for “tailored financial support” for the travel industry including an extension of the furlough and maintaining business rates relief, alongside a grant scheme.

It also questions recent traffic light decisions, such as the creation of a new “amber plus” category for France and the moving of the Balearic islands from the green to amber lists.

The government is due to hold its second “checkpoint” assessment of the current rules on 31 July, with a further review planned for 1 October.