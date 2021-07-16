Abta is calling for the government to introduce a grant scheme to get the industry through the “very difficult weeks and months ahead”.
The association has written to transport secretary Grant Shapps ahead of next week’s strategic review of the traffic light system in a bid to secure more support with international travel largely curtailed by Covid-19 restrictions.
Abta has repeated its calls for “tailored financial support” for the travel industry including an extension of the furlough and maintaining business rates relief, alongside a grant scheme.
It also questions recent traffic light decisions, such as the creation of a new “amber plus” category for France and the moving of the Balearic islands from the green to amber lists.
The government is due to hold its second “checkpoint” assessment of the current rules on 31 July, with a further review planned for 1 October.
Abta’s director of public affairs Luke Petherbridge said: “While there have been some positive developments in recent weeks, the industry continues to suffer setbacks like the recent changes we have seen to France and the Balearics.
“Every unexpected change or unexplained decision puts another dent in consumer confidence, which is already fragile.
“It is increasingly clear that the government is failing to provide the predictability and stability required to rebuild consumer confidence and bring about the necessary conditions for a recovery.
“The government must take action to support the travel industry – which is not only important in terms of jobs and contributions to the economy, but also the UK’s wider recovery from the pandemic. We’re a global nation and our international connectivity underpins this.”
Abta is also asking Shapps for more countries to be added to the green list, as well as testing to be made “more affordable and proportionate” and the resumption of international cruising.
Other calls include making process with the mutual recognition of vaccination certification systems, especially with key markets such as the EU and US.