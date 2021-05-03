Abta has criticised transport secretary Grant Shapps for his "ill-judged and ill-informed" comments on travel agents made at a government press conference on Friday (7 May).

During the address, Shapps set out how countries would be categorised under the UK government’s new traffic light system, revealing an initial "green list" of just 12 countries.



Press by Sky’s Paul Kelso on travel companies’ perceived track record during the Covid crisis, and how they would interpret the new rules, Shapps made reference to businesses he described as "what people would have called travel agents, perhaps in the past" sparking ire from agents across the UK.



Many took to social media to condemn the transport secretary’s comments, and called on industry bodies such as Abta to set him straight.



Abta on Monday (10 May) confirmed it was in contact with the government over Shapps’ comments and how they could be interpreted as implying traditional travel agents are a thing of the past.