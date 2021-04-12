The UK's outbound ski sector is among those reliant on posted workers

Abta chief Mark Tanzer has written to the government to renew the association’s call for a resolution on posted workers, with tens of thousands of seasonal travel roles still at-risk owing to Brexit.

The UK’s departure from the EU at the start of the year means it can no longer utilise the EU Posted Workers Directive, which allowed travel firms to "post" 15,000 to 20,000 workers overseas to fulfil vital roles within EU member states serving British holidaymakers.



Tanzer’s letter to minister of state Lord Frost, said Abta on Thursday (15 April), highlights the industry’s wide-ranging needs with regards to the UK’s future relationship with the union.



"The letter raises the very serious challenges relating to labour mobility owing to restrictions on temporary entry of tourism workers across the EU," said Abta.

The association said it had been advised it would now be up to individual member states to adopt their own rules for UK nationals seeking to carry out seasonal work.



Abta, along with Seasonal Businesses in Travel, a coalition of more than 200 outbound travel companies, has for several years raised concerns about the lack of continuity arrangements on posted workers, warning the loss of the directive will force firms to employ EU nationals on local payrolls instead of predominantly young UK nationals aged 18-34 looking to build a career in travel.