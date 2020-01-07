An online survey of 2,081 adults undertaken by YouGov on 4 and 5 July for Abta found one in three people prioritise wellness when they take a trip.

They also plan to detox from tech for 108 each day on average, with 67% scheduling in activities such as yoga, pilates or hikes.

While holidaymakers are keen to avoid their devices, one in ten people plan to take an exercise tracker on holiday.

About 40% of respondents would visit a spa, meditate or have silent time.



The research also found 60% of tourists are turning to wellness activities in order to relax and unwind.

These trips globally are up 20% since 2015 and Abta predict 1.2 billion will be taken each year around the world by 2022.



"Travel companies are increasingly catering to people who want to focus on their wellbeing when away – whether it’s incorporating it into their holiday or taking a dedicated wellness trip," said Victoria Bacon, Abta’s director of brand and business development.

"From adventure to youth to cruise brands, we have a wide range of Abta members who can ensure holidaymakers get exactly what they want from their trip, such as offering accommodation that has specific facilities or comprehensive wellbeing programmes."