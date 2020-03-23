The association has reiterated in its new guidance how RCNs carry the same financial protection as the original booking, and can be exchanged for a refund at a future date.



Chief executive Mark Tanzer has accused the UK government of "dragging its feet" on the issue after several European countries acted on a European Commission concession tacitly relaxing the requirements of the EU Package Travel Directive allowing them to amend their own interpretations of the directive allowing businesses to defer refunds and stave off mass travel sector failures.



In the UK, the 14-day refund rule is enshrined in the Package Travel Regulations (PTRs). While it is understood Abta and the CAA are aligned on the use of RCNs, no decision to formally relax the PTRs has been forthcoming from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Meanwhile, a further 55 travel companies have now pledged their logos to Abta’s Save Future Travel campaign, which has so far seen nearly 24,000 letters sent to MPs by travel professionals and supporters of the industry.



Abta is asking any replies from MPs to be sent to its public affairs team via savefuturetravel@abta.co.uk.