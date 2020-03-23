TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
Refund credit notes explained

Abta's new guidance on RCNs reads:

 

"Abta has published further guidance today [Thursday] for members and customers on holiday amendments and refunds, as the industry continues to wait for the government to provide clarity and support from its side.

 

"Abta has developed additional guidance for members on refund protection, including the use of refund credit notes. This guidance sets out standardised rules for refund credit notes to ensure that travellers are protected, particularly around insolvency.

 

"The guidance makes it clear what information should be included in a refund credit note. It also reiterates that refund credit notes are not the same as vouchers, which do not come with financial protection. The guidance is available on the member zone of Abta’s website, abta.com.

 

"Abta’s website now also includes updated information for customers on why delays to refunds for package holidays may be occurring, what we’re asking the government to do and what a refund credit note is.

 

"This includes clarifying that refund credit notes preserve a customer’s right to a refund for a package holiday and that they come with the same financial protection as the original booking.

 

"The information also makes it clear what should be included in a refund credit note, in line with Abta’s guidance to members. There is also a useful FAQ that is designed to answer the many questions that concerned customers may have, whose holidays have been affected because of this crisis.

 

"A refund credit note entitles customers to rebook a holiday at a future date or receive a cash refund at the expiry date of the note at the latest (if the original booking was for a package holiday).

 

"The expiry date is based on a travel company’s financial protection arrangements, which will vary by company. It also retains the financial protection that came with original booking."

