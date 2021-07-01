According to Abta, 195,000 jobs in the travel industry have been lost or are at risk

Abta has accused the UK government of being "short-sighted" by not exempting travel companies from the increase in furlough and business rate costs.

As of Thursday (July 1), employers will have to shoulder more of the costs of furlough as the job support scheme begins to wind down.

Mark Tanzer, chief executive of Abta, says the pressure imposed on travel businesses to meet the payments will "ultimately cost people their jobs".

"It is short-sighted of the government not to exempt travel businesses from the increase in furlough costs and business rates payments," he added.

"Travel agents and tour operators have barely earned anything over the last 18 months so there is no money in the bank to cover these costs.

Tanzer urged ministers "to seriously rethink their approach" and asked them to look at providing tailored grant support for travel companies.

Abta wrote an open letter to the Chancellor and Secretary of State for Transport, asking them to take urgent action to support the sector on Tuesday (29 June).