Abta has suggested it will not be reducing its subscription fees this year, despite calls from an agent campaign group .

Abta halved its fees last year owing to the financial strain the Covid crisis placed on many members.

Target, Travel Agents Reform Group Engaged Together, on Wednesday (26 May) urged the association to do the same this year after 20% of Target’s 1,000 members said they would struggle to afford the fees at their proposed levels.

The group wrote to Abta chair Alistair Rowland and chief executive Mark Tanzer calling for "urgent action" to reduce the association’s subscription fees.

Pole Travel’s Jill Waite, Target co-founder, said: "Members [of Target] have clearly stated that with no income coming in, they cannot afford the subscription fees Abta is proposing.



"Many agents have taken on part-time jobs in addition to running their businesses to supplement their income. However, one agent told us it would take 11 weeks’ earnings from their part-time job to cover the Abta membership subscriptions."