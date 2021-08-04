In a statement released on Tuesday (10 August), Target co-founder Jill Waite, director of Pole Travel, called on the association to update the trade three months after it initially announced it was considering action.

In May, Abta solicitors sent the government a “letter before claim”, advising of its intentions – with the notice a requirement for any potential judicial review proceedings to begin.

Making the announcement at the time, Abta chief Mark Tanzer said: “This letter asks for a formal government response within the next two weeks. If we can’t resolve this issue by then, we may be compelled to issue legal proceedings.”

Waite said she felt it had “all gone quite” since the letter was sent, adding: “Since then there has been no updates from Abta as to whether they had received a positive response from the government or whether they had commenced the legal action.”

Target co-founder Graeme Brett, owner of Westoe Travel, added: “Travel agents are having to make critical and life-changing decisions about their business.

“They need to know if there is a glimmer of hope that there is a legal challenge or it they have to make those challenging decisions. They cannot wait any longer for an answer.”

In response, an Abta spokesperson maintained “further legal action remains an option” for the association in its fight to secure greater financial support from ministers.