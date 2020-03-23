At a time like this, when everyone is clamouring to get their voice heard, it is important that travel business owners, those who work in the industry, and wider supporters of the industry, speak up to ensure our message gets across to MPs and policymakers.
Taking part in a coordinated campaign like Save Future Travel is an easy way to have your say. Using the online template, you can personalise your own message to let your local MP know about your own circumstances while also being part of something bigger, with the overall campaign delivering consistent messages and asks from across our industry.
Members of Parliament can often wear multiple "hats" as ministers, committee chairs, spokespeople, and so on, but fundamentally, the one thing they all have in common is a responsibility to represent the interests and concerns of their constituency in Parliament.
Ultimately, MPs are answerable to their electorate – their constituents and constituency businesses. MPs can fulfil this responsibility in a number of ways: by intervening in debates; attempting to influence legislation; posing questions to government ministers; and challenging current policy and proposing new ideas.
The most effective campaigns often bring together multiple MPs working together on the same issues.
Even during the current coronavirus lockdown, when MPs will be working from home like most of us, they will still be receiving and answering correspondence from constituents.
Now, more than ever, MPs will be listening to their local communities to try to get a better understanding of how this global pandemic is affecting people’s lives and businesses.
This is an opportunity to tell your MP how they can make a difference to you by getting in touch with your story.
Although email is still the most used method of contact for MPs, they will often also use other mediums to communicate with their constituents – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are all good ways to contact your MP too.
Be persistent, but patient. Keep your correspondence personal, but to the point. MPs receive hundreds of emails and letters from constituents and other stakeholders every day.
Although the vast majority of MPs will endeavour to respond to all constituent enquiries, you can help your cause by keeping your email as succinct as possible, and if you are a business, emphasising your local links.
The more noise we make, the more likely we are to be heard. So don’t forget to encourage your friends, family and colleagues to get in touch and write to their local MP too, and join Abta’s Save Future Travel campaign at www.savefuturetravel.co.uk.
And finally, please do keep Abta updated when you hear back from your MP. It will help us know who our supporters are, and assist our own lobbying work.
You can share your responses with us through savefuturetravel@abta.co.uk.