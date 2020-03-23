Taking part in a coordinated campaign like Save Future Travel is an easy way to have your say. Using the online template, you can personalise your own message to let your local MP know about your own circumstances while also being part of something bigger, with the overall campaign delivering consistent messages and asks from across our industry.

Members of Parliament can often wear multiple "hats" as ministers, committee chairs, spokespeople, and so on, but fundamentally, the one thing they all have in common is a responsibility to represent the interests and concerns of their constituency in Parliament.

Ultimately, MPs are answerable to their electorate – their constituents and constituency businesses. MPs can fulfil this responsibility in a number of ways: by intervening in debates; attempting to influence legislation; posing questions to government ministers; and challenging current policy and proposing new ideas.

The most effective campaigns often bring together multiple MPs working together on the same issues.