Abta is seeking an answer from government within the next two weeks

Abta is seeking an answer from government within the next two weeks

Abta has threatened the government with legal action over its support levels for the travel sector during the Covid crisis.

The association said on Wednesday (12 May) it was considering judicial review action to "challenge the adequacy" of the UK government’s financial provision for travel.



It has sent the government a formal "letter before claim" setting out its intentions, a prerequisite of any judicial review proceedings.



Chief executive Mark Tanzer said the letter sought a response from government within the next two weeks.



In a statement, Abta said it was specifically challenging the level of financial support given to the UK travel sector when compared with other economic sectors, such as hospitality and personal care, which Abta say have been able to secure higher levels of funding "despite having more certainty of income".



Abta’s legal team argue government has “arbitrarily and unlawfully” failed to differentiate between the UK travel sector and other non-essential retail businesses when providing financial assistance.



The association’s letter further argues government has unlawfully failed to take account of relevant considerations during the decision-making process regarding financial support packages, and failed to undertake economic impact assessments to assess the effect of ongoing restrictions on the UK travel sector.