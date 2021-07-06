The trade has been concerned about how Foreign Office travel advice can differ from the traffic light system

The trade has been concerned about how Foreign Office travel advice can differ from the traffic light system

Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer has called for Foreign Office (FCDO) advice to amber list countries to take into account the reducing risk of Covid-19 to UK visitors in many destinations.

Tanzer has already welcomed the government’s plans to end the requirement for fully vaccinated people travelling back from amber countries to quarantine for 10 days from 19 July.

But many in the industry continue to be worried about differences between how countries are classified under the traffic light system and FCDO travel advice for destinations, which can stop operators from sending holidaymakers to these locations.

“We still need to see where we go with Foreign Office advice - I know this is a big issue for many of you,” said Tanzer in a message to Abta members.

“It is important that the Foreign Office advice against travel to some amber list countries takes into account the increasing vaccination rates in destinations and the reducing risks.