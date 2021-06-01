No new RCNs for Abta-protected packages and travel arrangements will be permitted after 30 June

No new RCNs for Abta-protected packages and travel arrangements will be permitted after 30 June

Abta will wind down its refund credit note (RCN) regime at the end of the month.

No new RCNs for Abta-protected packages and travel arrangements will be permitted after 30 June, the association confirmed on Thursday (30 June).



Existing Abta RCNs will remain valid until their expiry date, which should be no later than the date agreed on each RCN – and no later than 31 January 2022.



The association said any RCNs issued over the next week should be administered in line with Abta’s existing guidance.



"Abta’s RCN regime was introduced last year in response to the pandemic to support members with navigating the crisis as it developed," said the association.



"It was not intended to be a long-term solution and will now draw to a close."