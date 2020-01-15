The Balearics Government last week brought into law stringent curbs designed to tackle antisocial drinking in Magaluf and Arenal in Majorca, and San Antonio in neighbouring Ibiza.



Restrictions include bans on happy hours and self-service drink dispensers, as well as pub crawls and "alcohol routes", while off-licences selling alcohol will be shut between 9.30pm and 8am.



At all-inclusive properties, meanwhile, alcoholic drinks will be limited to six per day, three during lunch and three in the evening. The changes will apply to packages booked after the legislation came into force.



The move is part of the Balearics efforts to raise standards across the islands.



However, Abta said the restrictions could end affecting the kind of holidaymakers it is seeking to attract.



“The Balearic Islands and the destinations of Magaluf, Arenal and San Antonio are very popular with British holidaymakers," said an Abta spokesperson.