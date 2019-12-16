Johnson was elected Conservative party leader on Tuesday (23 July), securing about 66% of the vote by party members.



Theresa May will formally step down as prime minister on Wednesday (24 July) and hand over to Johnson, who will then set out his vision for his premiership, likely to be dominated and defined by Brexit, in an address to the nation.



Abta wrote both to Johnson and fellow leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt last week, detailing the association’s key priorities for the government to safeguard the travel sector in the UK, before addressing Johnson directly on Tuesday.



“As soon as Boris Johnson takes office as prime minister, Abta will be writing to urge he takes every effort to ensure a managed exit from the EU,” said an Abta spokesperson.



“In particular, we’ll stress the need for contingency arrangements to be extended, and the importance of continued transport links, visa-free travel, and the ability for travel companies to post critical support staff in temporary roles throughout the EU.



“In addition, we will also engage with all newly appointed ministers across our main government departments to ensure the industry’s full range of policy priorities, including those beyond Brexit, are fully understood.”



UKInbound chief executive Joss Croft echoed Abta’s stance on avoiding a no-deal exit, adding the group was looking forward to working with the new government and industry partners to develop and implement a new tourism sector strategy for the UK.



“The next few months are a critical time for the UK and we urge the new prime minister to secure a consensus in parliament and with the EU to avoid a no-deal scenario, which could be very damaging for the tourism industry.”