Trade bodies want the Foreign Office to offer separate advice for islands and regions of larger countries (Credit: Gov.uk)

Abta and Airlines UK have called on the Foreign Office (FCDO) to reintroduce its “islands policy” for travel advice that was used last summer.

FCDO issued different advice for islands within destinations, such as Greece and Spain, last year rather than just blanket advice covering an entire country.

Abta and Airlines UK have written to FCDO minister Nigel Adams stressing that it is “critically important” to reinstate the islands advice for this summer.

They highlighted the difference in Covid-19 infection rates often seen between islands and their mainlands in some countries. For example, this led to the FCDO advice against non-essential travel being lifted to the Canary islands while remaining in place for mainland Spain at times last year.

The travel bodies also want to see a regional approach to FCDO advice for countries with “large land mass”, as well as “co-ordination” between travel advice and the traffic light system, which is managed by the Department for Transport (DFT) and is due to be updated on Friday by transport secretary Grant Shapps.