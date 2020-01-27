Although the association welcomed news of a governmental review into APD and regional connectivity, it has contacted chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid asking for a comprehensive reform.

It argued changing the tax without properly considering the wider impact could undermine the UK’s global competitiveness.

APD is not an environmental tax, it said, and wider reform would help the UK reach its target of net zero emissions by 2050.

"We have today written to the chancellor explaining that APD now needs comprehensive review and reform," said Mark Tanzer, Abta’s chief executive.

"Any reform in domestic duty at the expense of international duty without a wider review would only serve to undermine the UK’s international competitiveness and cause holiday prices to rise, whilst failing to address pressing environmental priorities.

“Meaningful reform, delivered in partnership with the industry, can maintain the country’s global competitiveness and support the government’s commitment to lead the world on reducing carbon emissions."