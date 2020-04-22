"Travel agents and tour operators are much needed right now to assist with the disruption Covid-19 has caused travellers," said Petherbridge, echoing Advantage Travel Partnership chief executive Julia Lo Bue-Said’s comments on Tuesday (28 April) warning some travel firms currently do not have sufficient staff to support consumers and agents .

The association’s head of public affairs Luke Petherbridge said the rules around the government’s job retention scheme are "overly restrictive", and were preventing furloughed staff from carrying statutory duties at a critical time for the sector.

According to Abta, besides the need for travel businesses to amend bookings, rebook clients and process refunds, there is a "growing backlog" of queries from customers after the Foreign Office updated its travel advice to advise against all non-essential travel worldwide "indefinitely".



"These staff are particularly needed as companies pursue suppliers for refunds which can then be passed on to customers," said the association. "Abta is seeking support for travel businesses through what it expects to be a prolonged recovery period, as destinations across the globe gradually lift their own restrictions and consumer confidence returns."



It also wants chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend the furlough scheme, which currently runs until the end of June, for the UK travel industry, "in recognition travel companies will emerge from the current crisis much slower than other sectors".