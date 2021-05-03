Abta wants the travel industry to make its voice heard in the Commons on Monday

Ministers will debate the impact of Covid-19 on the travel industry in the House of Commons on Monday evening (24 May)

The association has created a template email for members to send to their local MPs, as well as briefing maters. Resources are available from abta.com/savefuturetravel.



It will also be directly briefing MPs ahead of the debate, with a particular focus on the need for ongoing financial support while outbound travel remains suppressed.



MPs will convene at 6.15pm to discuss the matter; it follows parliamentary petition calling for a resumption of international travel to allow people to see family and friends overseas.



Now the government has lifted its blanket ban on international travel, the scope of the debate has been widened to consider the challenges facing the travel industry.



Conservative MP for Don Valley, Nick Fletcher, will chair the debate.