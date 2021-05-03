Abta is calling for the Northern Ireland Executive to follow the rest of the UK in publishing a “green list” of destinations.

England, Scotland and Wales have all now produced a list of destinations which will not require people to quarantine when they return home.

Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer, said: “We urge the Northern Ireland Executive to follow England, Scotland and Wales in publishing a green list of destinations where holidaymakers can return without having to self-isolate, using a traffic light system to mitigate risk.

“We also need the executive to continue to provide financial support through to recovery and to help businesses trade out of this difficult time.”